Time ripe for desi stock brokers to look beyond India

At a time when Indian brokerages are struggling due to high competition and regulatory challenges, they can consider expanding into overseas markets, especially the US market, as an option for survival as well as growth. Currently, if one wishes to invest directly in the US markets, the options are very few. However, investors can invest in the overseas market through global mutual funds/ETFs offered by asset management companies in India.

Recently, Prabhudas Lilladher joined HDFC Securities and ICICI Securities in offering trading in US Securities. Prabhudas Lilladher has partnered with Vested, a US SEC-registered investment adviser, for dealing in US stocks.

HDFC Securities, the stock broking arm of HDFC Bank, in partnership with Stockal, a US-based financial platform, has launched GlobalInvesting.in, that will allow its customers to directly invest in US stocks.

Similarly, ICICI Securities has a strategic partnership with Saxo Bank, an online multi-asset trading and investment specialist. This partnership will offer Saxo’s trading and investment capabilities via a digital platform to Indian investors.

Currently, Indian investors are allowed to invest up to $2,50,000 every year in foreign stocks as a part of RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). Investors need to submit: ID Proof (self-attested PAN card/Passport); and address proof (driving licence, passport, Aadhaar card, latest bank statement (last six months) or tax statement issued in the last six months).

Besides, one has to submit Form A2 when funds are transferred.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission mandates every investor account should be protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation for account up to $5,00,000. Shares purchased by Indians will be held with the US custodian banks.

Rare opportunity?

A lot of Indian investors feel the recent crash has thrown up one of the rare opportunities to buy good quality global stocks such as Apple, Google, Tesla, Netflix, Amazon, etc, at better valuations than before. Domestic brokerages should capitalise on this. The time is ripe for them to go for a global tie up to expand their footprint.

They should educate Indian investors on the risks and opportunities provided by overseas stocks. If one is not sure of risk potential, domestic brokers should allow such investors to trade in a market where they have sufficient knowledge and feel safe.