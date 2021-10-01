Time to broaden key manager personnel

Recently, the surprise resignation of Gaurav Gupta, a co-founder of Zomato, led to a lot of debate among market experts on Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) regulations. As the company did not disclose the resignation information to the exchanges, market watchers lambasted the recently-listed unicorn on social media.

When exchanges questioned the company on why it did not furnish the information, Zomato clarified that Gaurav Gupta was not designated as a KMP under the Companies Act, 20I3, and the Listing Regulations. “He was neither a promoter nor was holding any equity shares in the company,” Zomato said. “Therefore, his exit from the company does not warrant any disclosure under the Listing Regulations,” it said.

Zomato is not alone. The resignation of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Manav Jain was also not informed to the exchanges. Media reports quoting its Managing Director PS Reddy said Jain had recently put in his papers due to “personal reasons”.

Market experts believe the role of a CTO in a bourse is a key one and hence should be disclosed to the stock exchanges.

Key interface

May be the time has come to broaden the scope of KMP to include some vital roles in consultation with industry experts. KMPs are the key interface between the company and its stakeholders and are responsible for the formulation of strategies and its implementation. Investors in listed companies should be the first to know if the roles carried out by such individuals are changing or the individuals themselves are exiting from a business. In companies that are yet to mature or which operate in highly technical fields, replacing KMPs may not easy and therein lies the risk for shareholders.

According to the SEBI regulations, corporate announcements of such appointment or resignation should be informed to the stock exchange within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Board meeting.

Companies may be right in not disclosing some exits to the exchanges as these designated roles are technically not covered under ‘key managerial personnel’ under the Companies Act. Under the Companies Act 2013, KMP includes CEO/MD, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director, CFO and officers who are at least one level below the directors but declared as a KMP by Board of Directors.

Unique hierarchy

The top levels of leadership do come under the KMP purview but with many new-age companies springing up in diverse areas such as fintech, foodtech, edtech etc, companies may have their own unique hierarchy. There is a chance that some key roles and responsibilities may not attract KMP provisions but the entry or exit of such personnel could impact the share price of the company at the bourses. Leadership changes must be properly informed to maintain investor confidence.