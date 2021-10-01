Time to broaden key manager personnel

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Recently, the surprise resignation of Gaurav Gupta, a co-founder of Zomato, led to a lot of debate among market experts on Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) regulations. As the company did not disclose the resignation information to the exchanges, market watchers lambasted the recently-listed unicorn on social media.
When exchanges questioned the company on why it did not furnish the information, Zomato clarified that Gaurav Gupta was not designated as a KMP under the Companies Act, 20I3, and the Listing Regulations. “He was neither a promoter nor was holding any equity shares in the company,” Zomato said. “Therefore, his exit from the company does not warrant any disclosure under the Listing Regulations,” it said.
Zomato is not alone. The resignation of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Manav Jain was also not informed to the exchanges. Media reports quoting its Managing Director PS Reddy said Jain had recently put in his papers due to “personal reasons”.
Market experts believe the role of a CTO in a bourse is a key one and hence should be disclosed to the stock exchanges.
May be the time has come to broaden the scope of KMP to include some vital roles in consultation with industry experts. KMPs are the key interface between the company and its stakeholders and are responsible for the formulation of strategies and its implementation. Investors in listed companies should be the first to know if the roles carried out by such individuals are changing or the individuals themselves are exiting from a business. In companies that are yet to mature or which operate in highly technical fields, replacing KMPs may not easy and therein lies the risk for shareholders.
According to the SEBI regulations, corporate announcements of such appointment or resignation should be informed to the stock exchange within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Board meeting.
Companies may be right in not disclosing some exits to the exchanges as these designated roles are technically not covered under ‘key managerial personnel’ under the Companies Act. Under the Companies Act 2013, KMP includes CEO/MD, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director, CFO and officers who are at least one level below the directors but declared as a KMP by Board of Directors.
The top levels of leadership do come under the KMP purview but with many new-age companies springing up in diverse areas such as fintech, foodtech, edtech etc, companies may have their own unique hierarchy. There is a chance that some key roles and responsibilities may not attract KMP provisions but the entry or exit of such personnel could impact the share price of the company at the bourses. Leadership changes must be properly informed to maintain investor confidence.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...