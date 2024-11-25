TIPS Music Ltd, a major Indian music label, announced today a direct partnership with TikTok to distribute its catalog of over 31,000 songs globally on the short-form video platform. The strategic agreement excludes China and India.

The partnership aims to expand TIPS Music’s international reach by making its content accessible to TikTok’s global user base, particularly targeting Non-Resident Indians and expatriates. Users will have access to TIPS Music’s diverse library, ranging from Bollywood classics to regional language hits.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music Ltd, cited increasing global consumption of Indian music and existing TikTok trends as key factors behind the collaboration with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

TIPS Music, founded in 1988 by Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani, has been associated with successful film soundtracks including Khalnayak, Raja Hindustani, and the Race franchise. The company has worked with prominent Indian artists such as Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, and A.R. Rahman.

The Mumbai-based public-listed company recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring music rights to Tamil blockbusters like Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, demonstrating its commitment to diverse regional content.