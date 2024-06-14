Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has commenced the production of trainsets for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s (BMRCL) Phase 2 Yellow Line project, as part of a contract with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC).

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, which signed a contract with BMRCL in December 2019, has signed an MoU with Titagarh to address the delay in the rolling stock supply.

Under the MoU, Titagarh will manufacture 34 train sets at its facility in Uttarpara. Two trainsets, comprising 12 coaches, will be manufactured in China.

Titagarh stock surged 2.78 per cent to trade at ₹1,485.90 on the NSE as of 2.45 pm.