Company news: Titagarh Wagons

The consortium formed by Titagarh Wagons with its wholly-owned subsidiary Titagarh Firema SpA has emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender issued by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for design, manufacture and supply of 102 metro coaches for Pune Metro Rail. The order, valued at approximately ₹1,125 crore, is likely to be issued in the next few days and more details would be intimated by the company upon receipt of the formal order. Shares of Titagarh Wagons closed at ₹40.70, down 0.97 per cent, on the BSE.