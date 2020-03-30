To tap market sell-off, DSP MF reopens small-cap scheme after 3 years

After a break of nearly three years, DSP Mutual Fund (MF) is accepting investor money in its small-cap scheme.

In 2017, citing steep valuations, the fund house had stopped accepting money in the DSP Small-cap Fund, which had managed assets of roughly ₹5,045 crore.

“The market has moved a full circle from extreme optimism to the current extremely pessimistic scenario,” the fund house said on Sunday. “However, the history of financial markets shows that they do rebound.”

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen more than 30 per cent from their peak levels this year. The Bank Nifty index gave away 50 per cent from the top but small and mid-cap indices have crashed by more than 60 per cent. On an individual level, the fall is more steep for many stocks. Over the weekend, this forced brokerage house IndiaNivesh to close down its small-cap scheme.

“Smart investors know that buying low, selling high and following the fundamental principles of investing, including what famed investor Warren Buffet once said — ‘Be greedy when others are fearful’ — are difficult steps to keep in mind. Price lows generally occur in deeply troubling times and this is when most investors tend to struggle with the will to invest rationally. The current unprecedented sell-off in the market has improved valuations; once there is any evidence of a way to combat Covid-19, stock prices will start building optimism,” DSP said in a note to clients on Sunday.

Looking beyond

DSP says that it is important to look beyond the ‘right now’ and start investing in good companies that have the ability to survive this downturn while providing long-term wealth creation opportunities.

“We are not fortune tellers and cannot predict whether we have hit a sustainable market bottom or if more pain and volatility will ensue. However, our near-term plan remains the same. We are tactically adding more exposure at current valuations and encouraging our investors to follow suit, liquidity permitting. The DSP Small Cap Fund is in a good position today to start capitalising on such opportunities,” the note added.

Much of the fall in small- and mid-cap stocks in the past two years also came from a SEBI directive, which placed investment restrictions on MFs in such stocks.

Leading PSU fund house SBI MF, too, had closed its SBI Small Cap Fund for new investors in 2017. SBI MF will also open the scheme now, sources told BusinessLine. In 2017, it had managed assets worth around ₹3,476 crore.