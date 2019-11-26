Stocks

இன்றைய ஆடுகளம் | எச்டிஎப்சி லைப் இன்சூரன்ஸ்: வாங்கவும்

November 26, 2019


கடந்த இரண்டு வாரங்களாக ரூ 565 மற்றும் ரூ 593 இக்கு இடையில்  சிக்கி பயணம் செய்த எச்டிஎப்சி லைப் இன்சூரன்ஸ் (HDFC Life insurance)பங்குகள்,  திங்கள் அன்று
இந்த  வரம்பில் இருந்து விடுப்பெற்று ரூ 597.80 இல் முடிவடைந்தன.
எச்டிஎப்சி லைப் இன்சூரன்ஸ் பங்குகள் இந்த ஜனவரி மற்றும் பிப்ரவரி மாதங்களில் சற்று மந்தமாகவே இருந்தது. ஆனால் இந்த மார்ச் மாதம் முதல் புதிய வீரியம் பெற்று, இந்த பங்குகள் வளர்ச்சி பாதையில் பயணிக்க தொடங்கின.
 

மார்ச்சில் ரூ 350 லிருந்து தொடங்கிய இந்த மேல்நோக்கிய பயணம், அக்டோபர் மாதத்தில் எச்டிஎப்சி லைப் இன்சூரன்ஸ் பங்குகளை புதிய உச்சமான ரூ 646.80 வரை அழைத்துச் சென்றது.
 

அதன் பிறகு நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் இந்த பங்குகள் சற்று நிதானம் அடைந்தன. நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் ரூ 565 வரை விழுந்த இந்தப் பங்குகள், கடந்த திங்களன்று ரூ 593 க்கு மேல் முடிவடைந்தன. இதன் மூலம் இந்தப் பங்குகள் மேல்நோக்கி செல்லும் பாதையை மீண்டும் உறுதி செய்துள்ளது.
தின ரிலேட்டிவ் ஸ்ட்ரென்த் இன்டெக்ஸ் (daily RSI) 50 க்கு மேல் உள்ளது. இது இந்த பங்கு மேலும் உயர வாய்ப்பு உள்ளதை குறிக்கினறன.  முவிங் அவரேஜ் கன்வர்ஜென்ஸ் டிரைவர் ஜன்ஸ் (MACD) காட்டியும்  இந்த பங்குகள் மேல்நோக்கி செல்லும் சாதகமான சூழ்நிலை உள்ளதை உறுதி செய்கிறது.
மேலும், எச்டிஎப்சி லைப் பங்குகள் 21-டே மூவிங் அவரேஜ் (21-day moving average) மேல் உள்ளது.
இந்த அத்தனை அம்சங்களும் எச்டிஎஃப்சி லைஃப் பங்குகள் மேலே செல்லும் என உறுதியாக தெரிவிக்கின்றனர்.
 

சிறு மற்றும் குறுகிய காலத்தில் லாபம் அடைய நினைக்கும் வர்த்தகர்கள், இந்த எச்டிஎஃப்சி லைஃப் பங்குகளை வாங்க அறிவுறுத்துகிறோம். ரூ 560 இல் இழப்பு தடுப்பானை (stop loss)  வைத்து, சிறு காலத்தில் ரூ 640 மற்றும் குறுகிய காலத்தில் ரூ 690 வரை செல்லும் என எதிர் பார்க்கலாம்


(குறிப்பு: இந்த பரிந்துரை டெக்னிக்கல் அனாலிசிஸ் மூலம் செய்கிறோம். அதனால் பணம் இழப்பிற்கு வாய்ப்புள்ளது).

