Top 10 firms add over Rs 4 lakh cr in market capitalisation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2020 Published on April 12, 2020

Shares of RIL, TCS, HUL and HDFC Bank rally

The 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping ₹4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 3,568.67 points or 12.93 per cent.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed ₹89,383.67 crore to ₹7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. HDFC Bank’s valuation soared ₹60,754.82 crore to reach ₹5,06,820.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped ₹47,485.86 crore to ₹5,13,695.88 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed ₹41,839.09 crore to ₹6,62,633.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹36,352.48 crore to ₹2,21,789.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹35,515.68 crore to stand at ₹2,66,804.03 crore and HDFC witnessed a rise of ₹35,082.62 crore to ₹2,94,785.84 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied ₹26,162.54 crore to ₹2,44,183.72 crore and that of Infosys went up by ₹22,210.65 crore to reach ₹2,71,553.37 crore. Likewise, ITC added Rs 9,280.64 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,27,836.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the lead position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

