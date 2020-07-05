Stocks

Top-10 firms add Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2020 Published on July 05, 2020

TCS, RIL are the major gainers

The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping ₹1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers. During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points or 2.41 per cent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹31,294.89 crore to ₹8,25,149.40 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added ₹28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to ₹11,33,168.55 crore. HDFC’s market capitalisation zoomed ₹20,519.86 crore to ₹3,27,120.52 crore and that of ITC rose by ₹15,057.98 crore to reach ₹2,54,879.41 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel moved higher by ₹11,347.56 crore to ₹3,17,022.44 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation advanced ₹10,211.92 crore to ₹5,89,765.72 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation rose by ₹7,780.46 crore to ₹2,33,782.89 crore, and that of Infosys climbed ₹6,154.48 crore to ₹3,24,803.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a rise of ₹4,193.95 crore to ₹5,10,392.76 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹2,483.4 crore to take its valuation to ₹2,67,831.17 crore.

RIL was leading the list of most valued Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Published on July 05, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mutual fund industry AUM falls 8 per cent to ₹25 lakh cr in June qtr