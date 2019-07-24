Torrent Pharma sees best day in over 11 months as Q1 profit beats estimates

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose as much as 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,559, posting their biggest intra-day per cent gain since August 3, 2018.

June-quarter profit climbed 32.5 per cent to Rs 216 crore ($31.32 million), slightly ahead of the Rs 213-crore estimate.

Total revenue jumped 7.5 per cent, helped by a rise in sales in most geographies.

Nomura has raised the target price to Rs 1,855 from Rs 1,778, and has maintained a “buy” on the stock.

Around 7,10,000 shares changed hands during the session, 2.4 times the 30-day average.

Up to last close, the Torrent stock had fallen 17.1 per cent this year, while Aurobindo Pharma had lost ~23.4 per cent.