Trading Call: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (₹3,950): Sell

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
The stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories faces strong resistance at ₹4,000. The scrip has been finding it difficult to break that level for the past week. Also, in the daily chart, the price action hints at considerable selling pressure, as the stock moves towards ₹4,000. Thus, traders hunting for short-term opportunities can consider initiating fresh short positions in the stock.
The stock has largely moved in a broad sideways trend in 2019 i.e. between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000. But it broke out of ₹3,000 in early 2020, which turned the medium-term trend bullish.
Though the stock witnessed a temporary fall, that dragged the price to ₹2,500 in March this year, it recovered quickly and accelerated to break out of its prior high. The rally took the price to a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,094.3. But unable to sustain above the ₹4,000 level, the stock moderated to levels below it and has been exhibiting a bearish bias. Corroborating this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in both the daily and the weekly chart indicates that the bulls might be losing strength. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in the daily chart signals that the uptrend is losing traction, as it gradually turns its trajectory downwards.
Considering the above factors, though the trend has been upward in the current year, the stock is showing signs of a short-term bear trend. Hence, traders can sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹4,040. The potential targets can be at ₹3,800 and ₹3,750.
Supports: ₹3,800 and ₹3,750
Resistances: ₹4,000 and ₹4,030
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...