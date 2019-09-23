Trading glitch hit NSE-linked brokers terminals

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A technical glitch had hit trading terminals linked to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the morning trade on Monday. Brokers and many clients linked to ICICI Direct could not get feeds or price updates.
In a tweet at 10.13 am brokerage house ICICI Direct said, “Price feeds not coming from NSE due to technical issue at NSE end. Limit orders not going across all products. Please place limit price.”
The issue was mainly observed with brokers in the north, south and western region including at centres like Ahmedabad, Kochi and Delhi.
When contacted a NSE spokesperson said there was a connectivity issue with one of the internet services providers Sify. “The Sify Pop (point of presence) issue has been resolved,” NSE said in a tweet at 12.27 pm.
Before that, ICICI Direct said in a tweet at 11.26 am that “NSE price feeds are now coming. Issue resolved at the exchange end. You can place market orders now. All margin products enabled for trading.”
