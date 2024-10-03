Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TRIL) has won orders worth ₹565 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the company announced today. The contract involves manufacturing transformers and reactors ranging from 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and 420kV to 765 kV class.

The shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TRIL) were trading at ₹675 up by ₹23.55 or 3.62 per cent on the NSE today at noon.

The domestic order, to be executed by the financial year 2025-2026, reinforces TRIL’s position as the second-largest transformer manufacturer in India by capacity. The company will produce the equipment at its facilities near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The order falls under the normal course of business and is not a related party transaction. This significant contract highlights TRIL’s growing presence in India’s power infrastructure sector. The company specializes in power, distribution, furnace, and specialty transformers for both domestic and international markets.