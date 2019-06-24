Trent seeks shareholders’ nod to raise funds from Tata Sons

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Tata group retail chain Trent Ltd on Monday said it is seeking shareholders’ approval to allot up to 2.46 crore equity shares to Tata Sons.
Trent plans to raise funds through preferential allotment of shares to promoter Tata Sons to finance expansion and reduce debt.
The shareholders are requested to “record their assent (for) or dissent (against) in the postal ballot form and return the same” by July 24, Trent Ltd said in a BSE filing.
“Postal ballot forms received after that date will be strictly treated as if a reply from such Member has not been received,” Trent added.
According to the Tata Enterprise owned firm, the company will utilise the proceeds from the preferential issue to fund the various related growth plans, projects and future investments.
Post the preferential allotment, Tata Sons’ holding in Trent will increase to 32.73 per cent from existing 27.74 per cent, while the overall promoters’ holding in the retail firm will rise to 37.27 per cent from 32.61 per cent at present.
Tata Group’s retail arm Trent Ltd on June 18, had announced plans to raise up to ₹1,550 crore in the current financial year through a combination of issuance of shares to its promoter Tata Sons on a preferential basis and other options, to fund its expansion.
The company had said the total amount to be raised from issuance of shares to the promoter is about ₹950 crore.
Separately, Trent said, “independent of the above issuance, the board of directors also appointed a committee of the board to explore options to raise additional funds not exceeding ₹600 crore in the financial year 2019-20 by issue of equity shares or other securities including through qualified institutional placement, rights issue or any other permissible mode or a combination thereof.”
Established in 1998 as part of the Tata Group, Trent Ltd had reported a revenue of ₹2,109 crore and PAT of ₹117 crore.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor