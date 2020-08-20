True Beacon One hedge fund says that Indian stocks have risen too fast

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
A top-performing Indian hedge fund that was bold enough to load up local shares in the depth of the March selloff is now turning cautious on the country’s stock market after a stellar rebound.
True Beacon One, which manages about ₹3 billion ($40 million) of Indian equities, has trimmed its bullish bets on stocks and is keeping 80 per cent of its investments hedged, according to Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder and chief investment officer of the fund. The one-year-old fund has outperformed the NSE Nifty 50 Index by 29 per cent this year, making it one of the best performers among local peers, data provided by the asset manager show.
“At the current juncture, we believe that markets have run up ahead of fundamentals, we see significant pain in businesses on the ground,” Kamath said in an interview. “Still, the same is not accurately reflected in stock prices. Investors at this point have become a bit too callous and are ignoring underlying fundamentals.”
The Nifty 50 index has bounced about 50 per cent since the coronavirus-induced swoon in March, beating the Asia Pacific benchmark and almost on par with the gains in US shares. The rebound has drawn retail investors that have bid up penny stocks and riskier companies, overlooking the dire state of the economy ravaged by the pandemic and the fact that India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.
True Beacon, which invests only in large-cap stocks and is up about 21 per cent this year, is adding shares of software exporters and pharmaceutical companies. Reliance Industries Ltd. is another one that the fund had been adding. It is the only Indian alternative to the so-called FAANG companies, the quintet of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, Kamath said.
Most hedge funds in India do not publicly disclose performance, but an index of the nation’s 14 long-short equity funds compiled by Eurekahedge shows a 1.3 per cent return this year.
The fund is also cautious about investing in shares of real estate and commodity firms, and those reeling under debt, according to Kamath.
“We would advise retail investors to stick to bluechip companies and maintain ample amount of diversification on individual portfolios. At this point, it is prudent to have many hedges in place,” Kamath said.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...