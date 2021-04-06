Trust AMC launches liquid fund NFO

Trust Asset Management Company has launched New Fund Offer on Liquid Fund. The liquid fund will be open for subscription between April 8 and 22, and invest in debt and money market instruments.

This is the second NFO of the fund house after its maiden Banking & PSU Debt Fund in January which had open AUM of ₹580 crore.

The Liquid Fund will follow a structured investment approach backed by unique Limited ActivTm methodology, with the objective of delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns.

It has developed an investment methodology in collaboration with Crisil, the knowledge partner for initial debt schemes of Trust Mutual Fund.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund said the liquid fund will invest only in those select companies’ papers, whose long term rating is high and stable. Not all companies with highest short term rating enjoy high ratings on the long term rating scale, he said.

Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager of the Liquid Fund said the portfolio will be weights based on outstanding issuance amounts, consisting of highest rated issuers with high liquidity.