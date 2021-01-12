Trust MF launches its maiden NFO

Trust Mutual Fund has launched its maiden new fund, Banking & PSU Debt Fund. The open-ended debt scheme will invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds. The NFO will be open for subscription between January 15 and January 27.

The debt fund will follow a structured investment approach, backed by a unique ‘Limited Active’ methodology, with the objective of delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns. The methodology has been developed in collaboration with Crisil.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust AMC, said the fund house wants to make the process of investment in fixed-income securities more systematic, transparent and objective.