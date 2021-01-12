Stocks

Trust MF launches its maiden NFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

Trust Mutual Fund has launched its maiden new fund, Banking & PSU Debt Fund. The open-ended debt scheme will invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds. The NFO will be open for subscription between January 15 and January 27.

The debt fund will follow a structured investment approach, backed by a unique ‘Limited Active’ methodology, with the objective of delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns. The methodology has been developed in collaboration with Crisil.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust AMC, said the fund house wants to make the process of investment in fixed-income securities more systematic, transparent and objective.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.