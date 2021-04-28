Trust MF’s AUM crosses ₹1,000 crore

Trust Mutual Fund, the newest entrant in the mutual fund space, has crossed the ₹1,000-crore Assets Under Management (AUM) mark on Wednesday. The fund house has achieved the mark within four months of the launch of its first scheme -- a new fund offer of Banking and PSU Debt Fund launched in January. It recently concluded its second NFO for a Liquid Fund. The combined AUM of both these funds has enabled Trust Mutual Fund to hit an AUM of ₹1,036 crore. Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC, said investor-response towards both the NFOs has been tremendous despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.