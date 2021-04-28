Stocks

Trust MF’s AUM crosses ₹1,000 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 28, 2021

Trust Mutual Fund, the newest entrant in the mutual fund space, has crossed the ₹1,000-crore Assets Under Management (AUM) mark on Wednesday. The fund house has achieved the mark within four months of the launch of its first scheme -- a new fund offer of Banking and PSU Debt Fund launched in January. It recently concluded its second NFO for a Liquid Fund. The combined AUM of both these funds has enabled Trust Mutual Fund to hit an AUM of ₹1,036 crore. Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC, said investor-response towards both the NFOs has been tremendous despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Published on April 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.