Tube Investments reopens operation partially

Tube Investments of India has informed the exchanges on Thursday that it had partially reopened operation in about two-thirds of its plants after obtaining relevant consent from the authorities.

Shares have recovered from the day's low and are now trading with gains of 1.76 per cent at Rs 374.95.

