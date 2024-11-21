TVS Motor Company today launched a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of its iQube electric scooter in Nepal, expanding the model’s range to three variants across six colors. The new variant aims to make electric vehicles more accessible by reducing ownership costs and offering improved features.

The electric scooter boasts key specifications including a 2.2 kWh battery capacity, 950W charger, and a rapid charging time of just 2 hours to reach 80% charge. It offers a top speed of 75 kmph and features a 5-inch color TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and distance-to-empty tracking.

Madhu Prakash Singh, Vice President of EV and International Business at TVS Motor Company, highlighted the brand’s significant milestone, noting that over 400,000 customers globally have chosen the iQube, with Nepalese customers collectively covering over 1.5 million kilometers in just 12 months.

The new variant is now available for booking through the TVS Nepal website and at 40 dealerships across Kathmandu. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director of Jagdamba Motors, expressed confidence that the new model will further accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Nepal.

The launch underscores TVS Motor’s commitment to sustainable mobility and expanding its electric vehicle footprint in international markets.