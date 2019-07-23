Stocks

TVS Motor hits over 2-1/2-year low on Q1 profit slide

Reuters | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company   -  Bijoy Ghosh

TVS Motor Co Ltd fell as much as 5 per cent to Rs 360.80, the lowest since January 3, 2017.

The auto maker on Monday posted a 5.6 per cent drop in June-quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 146 crore ($21.15 million); down 24 per cent sequentially. Total expenses jumped 9 per cent.

Overall, two-wheeler sales, including exports, fell 1 per cent year-on-year, despite an industry decline of 9.7 per cent.

Around 5.2 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 1.4 million shares.

Up to last close, the stock had fallen 33.5 per cent this year, while Bajaj Auto Ltd was down 6 per cent during the same period ($1 = 69.0230 Indian rupees)

Published on July 23, 2019
stocks and shares
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NSE index neutral in 11,301-11,391 range: Technicals