TVS Motor Company today introduced an upgraded version of its Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle, priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The refreshed model features segment-first 37mm upside-down front suspension and three ride modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain.

The motorcycle retains its 159.7cc oil-cooled engine, producing 17.55 PS of power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. New technology additions include TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation and voice assist features.

The updated Apache RTR 160 4V comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and Glide Through Technology for better urban traffic management. The motorcycle will be available in three colors: Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said the Apache series currently serves over 5.5 million customers globally. The company aims to strengthen its position in the 160cc segment, where the Apache RTR 160 4V has been a consistent performer.

TVS Motor Company operates four manufacturing facilities across India and Indonesia, serving customers in 80 countries.