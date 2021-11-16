Two funds of Premji Invest pick stake in Tanla Platforms

Two funds associated with Premji Invest have bought shares worth about ₹250 crore in Tanla Platforms Ltd, the Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company.

The funds bought about 20.58 lakh shares sold by Banyan Investments Limited in the secondary market on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

While Pioneer Investment Fund bought 13.50 lakh shares, Prazim Trading Investment Company Private Ltd bought about 6.52 lakh shares at a premium of ₹1,200, aggregating about ₹250 crore.

“We welcome Premji Invest to our list of marquee investors. Azim Premji is a luminary, best known for building global businesses, and a gold standard for corporate governance and philanthropy,” Uday Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, has said.

“I look forward to this association into the future,” he said in a tweet after the bulk deals were listed on the NSE.

The 22-year-old company is one of the largest CPaaS players in the world. The firm, which built a Blockchain-based platform, processes over 800 billion interactions annually.