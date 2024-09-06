The shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited (USK) were trading at ₹62.58, up by ₹2.98 or 5 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm. This follows their announcement of winning ₹29.53 crore contract for highway maintenance in Karnataka yesterday. The Performance Based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) covers a 51.673 km stretch of National Highway 52, from 4.627 to 56.30, for 2023-24 in the Vijayapura Division.

The Davangere-based infrastructure company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the project from the National Highways, Karnataka. This development marks a significant addition to USK’s project portfolio.