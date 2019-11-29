Stocks

Ujjivan SFB's IPO to keep promoter in focus

| Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

 

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services will remain in focus, as the ₹750-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens on December 2 in a price band of ₹36-37. Ujjivan Financial Services is the promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹750 crore while 10 per cent of that is reserved for eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 400 equity shares.

Published on November 29, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares dip as trade caution lingers