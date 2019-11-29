Ujjivan SFB's IPO to keep promoter in focus

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services will remain in focus, as the ₹750-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens on December 2 in a price band of ₹36-37. Ujjivan Financial Services is the promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹750 crore while 10 per cent of that is reserved for eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 400 equity shares.