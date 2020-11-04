UK’s Winvesta platform allows Indians to deal in US stocks

The UK-headquartered Winvesta has enabled investments in over 3,000 US stocks and 900 ETFs and bonds through its wealth-tech platform for Indian investors.

For the first-time ever, Winvesta said Indian investors can now take exposure to popular US stocks and ETFs such as Apple, Google, SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Bond ETF, with no upfront costs, annual maintenance fee, or commissions.

Overseas investments are fast gaining pace in India with increasing number of investors, especially millennial, exploring investments into US markets for portfolio diversification.

Prateek Jain, co-founder, Winvesta said the new facility makes Winvesta the first and only platform in India that offers clients to create a diverse international portfolio without paying any upfront platform costs or even individual brokerage costs.

The US stock market is the world's largest and most liquid stock market. In the last decade, the US markets outperformed their Indian counterparts by over 200 per cent in Rupee terms. Till recently, access to US markets had been complicated and expensive.

Winvesta has changed that with its FCA regulated platform that is democratising overseas investing. It is the only registered international broker that has purpose-built a platform for Indian clients with its partner DriveWealth, LLC, a FINRA registered broker-dealer.

The new additions of stocks, ETFs and bonds are over 20X more than the earlier available pool of investment options on Winvesta. The company is extremely bullish on India and envisages to take several steps in order to democratise overseas investing in the country, it said.