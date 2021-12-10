Under-subscribed public issues: Should retail investors be given an exit option?

The IPO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has sailed through even though it was under-subscribed. As the IPO received bids for just 79 per cent of the shares offered, promoters and selling shareholders were willing to reduce their quota in the OFS to let the IPO go through. Following the cut in OFS, the IPO size has been reduced to ₹6,400 crore from ₹7,250 crore.

It’s not Star Health IPO alone that has decided to scale down fund-raising plans to help its IPO sail through. In 2018, the ₹4,018-crore ICICI Securities IPO was under-subscribed; it received bids only for 88 per cent. Similarly, in August 2019, Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd’s ₹3,125-crore IPO had received only 92 per cent subscription. However, these companies’ IPOs completed the process after their promoters/selling shareholders reduced their offer size.

It’s a different matter that the stock of ICICI Securities, after initial hiccups, managed to recover sharply. As against IPO price of ₹520, the stock currently hovers around ₹790. The Sterling & Wilson stock is still weak at ₹392 against the IPO price of ₹780.

As usual, whenever an IPO gets a lukewarm response, there’s a hue and cry from some quarters, castigating everyone from promoters, merchant bankers and the regulator for letting it tap the markets. Some even want retail investors who have bid in the IPO to be given an exit option ahead of listing, in the case of under-subscription.

Should retail investors be given an exit option? The market regulator has ensured that all the information about a company that one needs to know before investing is available in detail in the draft red herring prospectus.

DRHP has all details

The DRHP is voluminous in most cases, and investors can easily read all the necessary information, such as promoters, price, competitors and profit-loss history, by spending one or two hours. The DRHP outlines the business plan, financial information, summaries of the company’s major products or services and elaborate risk factors, both internal and external, to the business. The document contains facts about the fund-raising and how much capital will be needed for each investment stage. The DRHP also explains the procedural aspects of the IPO such as date, listing schedule, investor profile and conditions for withdrawal of the offer. For instance, all DRHP state that “Our Company and the Selling Shareholders, in consultation with the GCBRLMs, BRLMs and the Co-BRLMs, reserve the right not to proceed with the Fresh Issue, and the Selling Shareholders reserve the right to not proceed with the Offer for Sale, in whole or in part thereof, after the Bid/Offer Opening Date but before the Allotment.”

This clearly states the right of the promoters/selling shareholders.

Retail investors, who put in their hard-earned money, should know these basics while investing in IPOs. Making investments only for listing gains, following the herd, can backfire. It is not subscription frenzy at the time of the offer but how the business shapes up over the long term that will decide their returns.