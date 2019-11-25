Stocks

Unichem Laboratories shares rise over 7 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Shares of Unichem Laboratories surged over 7 per cent on Monday after the company got approval from the US health regulator for Atenolol tablets.

Shares of the drug firm gained 7.04 per cent to trade at Rs 164 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock was up 7.22 per cent at Rs 164.

Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the USFDA to market its generic Atenolol tablets used for the treatment of hypertension. “Unichem Laboratories Ltd has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The filing came in the late evening on Friday. The product will be commercialised from the company’s Ghaziabad plant, it added.

Published on November 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Inox Wind zooms over 13 per cent after SECI grants extension for Gujarat project