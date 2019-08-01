Company news: Unichem Laboratories

Unichem Laboratories has informed the exchanges that it has received four observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Goa formulations facility. There were no repeat observations and were mostly procedural in nature, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. The USFDA conducted inspection at Unichem’s Goa formulations facility between July 22 and July 31, 2019.

The inspection was a routine GMP surveillance and the company will provide the responses and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the observations, it added. Shares of Unichem slipped 0.12 per cent at ₹167.35 on the BSE.