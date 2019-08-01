Stocks

Company news: Unichem Laboratories

| Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Unichem Laboratories' Ghaziabad Plant

Unichem Laboratories has informed the exchanges that it has received four observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Goa formulations facility. There were no repeat observations and were mostly procedural in nature, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. The USFDA conducted inspection at Unichem’s Goa formulations facility between July 22 and July 31, 2019.

The inspection was a routine GMP surveillance and the company will provide the responses and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the observations, it added. Shares of Unichem slipped 0.12 per cent at ₹167.35 on the BSE.

Published on August 01, 2019
Unichem Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Non-reporting of margins: SEBI asks bourses, clearing corps to devise framework for fines