Company news: USFDA conducts inspection at Unichem Lab's manufacturing unit

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

The United States Food and Drug Administration conducted inspection at Unichem Laboratories’ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing unit located at Roha between February 17 and 21. The inspection was a routine cGMP surveillance and successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued, it said in notices to stock exchanges. Shares of Unichem Laboratories closed 8.5 per cent higher at ₹148.25 on the BSE.

