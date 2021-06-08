Union AMC appoints Bembalkar as equity fund manager

Union Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc, has appointed Sanjay Bembalkar as Fund Manager in the equity segment.

He will be part of the equity fund management team and will be working closely with Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer of Union AMC.

Bembalkar brings with him over 14 years of extensive experience in the equity investment management space having worked across organisations such as Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management and Quantum Advisors.

Prior to joining Union AMC, he was working with Canara Robeco Asset Management company as Fund Manager – Equities, where he was managing some of the flagship equity funds since October 2019.

He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also a CFA charter holder with the CFA Institute, USA.

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union AMC, said the fresh appointment is part of a strategy to expand the investment team with people who share the fund house’s philosophy of a process-based approach to investment.