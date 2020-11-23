Union AMC’s hybrid equity fund NFO opens on Friday; Motilal launches G-SEC ETF

Union AMC, co-sponsored by Union Bank and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc of Japan, has launched Union Hybrid Equity Fund which will largely invest in equity and equity-related instruments. The scheme will invest minimum 65 per cent in equity and maximum 35 per cent in debt.

The new fund offer will be open for subscription between November 27 and December 11. The allotment would be on December 18 and it will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on December 28.

The scheme is benchmarked against Crisil Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive Index.

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union Asset Management Company, said various asset classes generally move in different directions and hence taking exposure to Union Hybrid Equity Fund which inherently offers a combination of equity and debt can be a good choice for investors looking for a balanced approach to asset allocation.

G-Sec ETF

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has launched exchange traded fund on 5 Year G-sec.

The NFO, which opened on Monday, will be open till December 2.

The Motilal Oswal 5 year G-Sec ETF seeks investment return close to total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 5 Year Benchmark G-Sec Index.

The ETF offers investors an attractive low cost alternative to fixed deposit since it has practically no default risk, no lock-in and historically attractive pre- and post-tax returns. The minimum application amount during NFO is ₹500.

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC said with safety being a primary need of debt investors today, the ETF fits well for investors who are looking for safety along with better tax advantages compared to traditional fixed income products.

Motilal Oswal ETF suite consists of Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nasdaq 100.