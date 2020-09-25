Stocks

United Drilling is now on NSE too

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Shares of United Drilling Tools Ltd on Friday got listed on the NSE. The stock till now was trading on the BSE only. Pramod Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, United Drilling Tools Ltd, said: “...this will help grow and strengthen the visibility of UDTL amongst the capital market community. While being a strong leader in domestic geography with nearly 50 per cent of market share in drilling tools and equipment’s for upstream oil and gas exploration, we are also expanding our global footprints by bidding for tailor-made tenders with some global giants in oil and gas sectors.” Shares of UDTL on the NSE closed 7.7 per cent higher at ₹255.10 and on the BSE, gained 9.6 per cent at ₹259.50.

