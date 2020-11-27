Stocks

United spirits cancels Tern Distilleries’ share purchase agreement

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

United Spirits said it has not received any consideration from a prospective buyer for the sale of its subsidiary Tern Distilleries and hence is rescinding its share purchase agreement entered on October 14.

In a filing with the BSE, the company will continue to be its subsidiary.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 27, 2020
United Spirits Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.