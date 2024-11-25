Agricultural solutions provider UPL Limited has signed a strategic partnership agreement with CH4 Global to distribute a methane-reducing feed supplement for cattle across major livestock markets. The multi-year collaboration, announced on November 25, 2024, will target India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, which collectively account for over 40 per cent of the global cattle population.

The partnership will distribute CH4 Global’s Methane Tamer, a feed supplement derived from Asparagopsis seaweed. When used as recommended, it has demonstrated an up to 90 per cent reduction in enteric methane emissions from cattle. The product will be integrated into UPL’s existing feed formulations and distributed through their established networks.

UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff emphasized the urgency of addressing methane emissions, noting that methane is almost thirty times more potent than CO2 for global warming. The initiative aims to provide a scalable model for sustainable livestock management.

CH4 Global, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, will leverage UPL’s market presence and farmer relationships to accelerate the adoption of their seaweed-based feed additive. The company operates in Australia and New Zealand and develops its products through an EcoPark cultivation system.