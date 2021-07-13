Stocks

Upstox, Rain Tech launch algo trade platform

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 13, 2021

Termed ‘Rain Trader’ allows users to experience a hassle-free, fully automated, algorithmic trading experience.

Upstox Founder Raghu Kumar and ace hedge fund manager Harsh Agarwal’s fintech firm Rain Technologies has launched Rain Trader. This web-based platform offers fully automated trading and investing algorithmic models.

Rain Trader allows users to experience a hassle-free, fully automated, algorithmic trading experience. Users can simply browse the marketplace, discover algorithmic (quant) models, and subscribe to them with the click of a button.

The Indian stock market has been evolving rapidly thanks to technological advancements, especially with the advent of API trading.

Raghu Kumar, a co-founder of Rain Technologies and Founder, Upstox, said by availing of fully automated investing and trading models, users can now participate with the stock markets in a stress-free manner while controlling greed, fear, and other negative emotions.

Harsh Agarwal, Co-Founder of Rain Technologies, said the topmost priority is to provide users with a tool to trade in a fully automated and algorithmic manner.

