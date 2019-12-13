US-China deal hope lifts metal stocks

Metal stocks on Friday gained up to 4 per cent on optimism over the US-China trade deal. The scrip of Vedanta jumped 3.75 per cent, Hindalco Industries rose 3.63 per cent, Coal India gained 3.07 per cent and Tata Steel rose 2.39 per cent on the BSE. Among others, SAIL went up by 2.01 per cent, JSW Steel rose 1.13 per cent, National Aluminium Company gained 0.69 per cent, NMDC rose 0.35 per cent and Hindustan Zinc went up 0.22 per cent. Led by gains in these scrips, the BSE metal index closed 2.30 per cent higher at 9,788.75. Global markets surged after reports said that the US has finalised phase one of the trade deal with China. PTI