US stocks back off record highs ahead of Fed meeting

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
U.S. stocks on Monday stepped back from last week's record highs as investors took a breather ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and looked for signs of progress from U.S.-China trade negotiations underway in Shanghai.
Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc weighed heaviest on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both closed lower. The blue-chip Dow closed in the black, led by 3M Co, Johnson & Johnson and Apple Inc.
Market participants girded themselves for an eventful week, with the FOMC meeting, U.S.-China trade talks and nearly a third of the companies in the S&P 500 due to post second-quarter results.
The Fed, watchful of languid inflation and signs of economic softness arising from tariff disputes, is expected to lower interest rates for the first time in a decade at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
“(The Fed is) looking ahead and they know there's increased downside risks around trade and supply lines,” said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. “What they want to do is sustain the economic expansion, and one way to do that is an insurance rate cut in the event the economy slows down more than expected.”
U.S. negotiators are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai this week to try to find a path toward resolving the long-running, market-rattling trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Trade uncertainty has “provided a back drop that's made it difficult for business managers,” said Ripley, adding that the talks are “better than complete silence.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.9 points, or 0.11%, to 27,221.35, the S&P 500 lost 4.89 points, or 0.16%, to 3,020.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points, or 0.44%, to 8,293.33.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 106 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.98 billion shares, compared to the 6.1 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The stock of Vedanta tumbled 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, decisively breaking ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...