US stocks end marginally lower, yields rise after Fed minutes

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
US stocks on Wall Street ended down but well off session lows on Wednesday as minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the US economy remained far from the central bank's goals.
But trading was choppy, with stocks initially extending losses following the minutes while US Treasury yields and the US dollar index jumped, as the minutes also showed Fed policymakers hinted at a possible shift in future policy.
Minutes of the US central bank's April 27-28 meeting said a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering government bond purchases.
The mere hint of "taper talk" was enough to spark a sell-off in bonds and send stocks lower, said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.
Investors have been speculating whether rising US inflationary pressures could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate.
"Anything short of reinforcing the uber-dovish stance the Fed has had is, at a time when the market is already getting a little jittery with regard to inflation, is what's compounding the sell-off, which could have been catalysed by next to anything," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.62 points,or 0.48 per cent, to 33,896.04, the S&P 500 lost 12.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 4,115.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.90 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 13,299.74.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.51 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.58 per cent.
The dollar gained ground following the release of the Fedminutes, snapping a four-day losing streak. The dollar index rose 0.42 per cent, with the euro up 0.02 per cent to $1.2174.
Cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves by China.
Bitcoin briefly plunged to its lowest level since January in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services, but pared its losses after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support.
Rival cryptocurrency ethereum was last down 22 per cent at $2,623.
In the Treasury market, the yield on 10-year notes was up 3.8 basis points at 1.680 per cent, pulling back slightly from a day's high of 1.6920 per cent.
Oil prices dropped over $2 a barrel to their lowest levels in three weeks amid worries that surging COVID-19 cases in Asia would hurt demand for crude.
Brent futures fell $2.05, or 3.0 per cent, to settle at $66.66 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.13, or 3.3 per cent, to settle at $63.36.
US gold futures fell 0.22 per cent to $1,863.60 an ounce.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...