US stocks jump at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Reuters Reuters April 7 | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78%, at the open to 23,537.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81%, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74%, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

