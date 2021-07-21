US stocks on the move

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Verizon and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporates in the US.

At 1019 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.69 per cent at 34,750.1. The S&P 500 was up 0.53 per cent at 4,345.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.39 per cent at 14,555.341.