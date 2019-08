SeQuent Scientific on Tuesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary SeQuent Research (SRL) has received establishment inspection report from the USFDA for its analytical services laboratory at Bengaluru. SRL has another USFDA-approved analytical laboratory at Mangaluru, which has been providing services since 2008. The Mangaluru laboratory was inspected by the USFDA in December 2018. Shareholders will closely monitor the development.