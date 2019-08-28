Stocks

USFDA nod bodes well for Unichem Labs

Published on August 28, 2019

 

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval from the USFDA for Solifenacin Succinate Tablets, 5-mg and 10-mg to market (a generic version of Vesicare tablets of Astellas Pharma US, Inc). The tablets are indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. Unichem will commercialise the product from its Goa plant. Shareholders of the company will closely monitor the execution.

