What to watch: USFDA nod for asthma drug may boost Lupin

Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic Zileuton extended-release tablets used as prophylaxis and in treatment of chronic asthma in adults and children 12 years of age and older. Citing IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, the company said Zileuton extended-release tablets (600 mg) had annual sales of approximately $43 million in the US. Shareholders will closely monitor product launch and further development.