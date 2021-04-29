UTI AMC back in black; logs ₹134 cr profit in Q4

UTI Asset Management Company has reported a net profit of ₹134 crore in the quarter-ended March against a net loss of ₹28 crore logged in the same period last year over lower income.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹289 crore (₹136 crore). Total expenses were down 12 per cent at ₹141 crore (₹161 crore). The fund house has declared a dividend of ₹17. The quarterly average assets under management (AUM) was up 20 per cent at ₹1.83 lakh crore (₹1.51 lakh crore). Monthly inflows through systematic investment plan was up at ₹339 crore (₹247 crore).

Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO at UTI AMC said the mutual fund industry continues to attract investors amidst an unprecedented and challenging business environment in the last one year.