UTI AMC back in black; logs ₹134 cr profit in Q4

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2021

UTI Asset Management Company has reported a net profit of ₹134 crore in the quarter-ended March against a net loss of ₹28 crore logged in the same period last year over lower income.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹289 crore (₹136 crore). Total expenses were down 12 per cent at ₹141 crore (₹161 crore). The fund house has declared a dividend of ₹17. The quarterly average assets under management (AUM) was up 20 per cent at ₹1.83 lakh crore (₹1.51 lakh crore). Monthly inflows through systematic investment plan was up at ₹339 crore (₹247 crore).

Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO at UTI AMC said the mutual fund industry continues to attract investors amidst an unprecedented and challenging business environment in the last one year.

Published on April 29, 2021

