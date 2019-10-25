UTI AMC picks up Citigroup, ICICI Sec to manage IPO

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Citigroup Inc. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are among banks selected for UTI Asset Management Co.s planned initial public offering in Mumbai, according to people familiar with the matter.
HSBC Holdings Plc., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. are also picked to arrange the Indian mutual funds share sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The offering could raise about 26 billion rupees ($366 million), the people said.
UTI Asset Management counts State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corp of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank as its shareholders. In 2010, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. acquired 26% of the asset manager from some of the holders.
Existing shareholders plan to sell a combined 30% stake in the proposed offering, one of the people said.
Details of the offering could change as the deliberations are ongoing, the people said. More banks could be added, they said. Representatives for Citigroup, ICICI Securities and HSBC declined to comment, while representatives for UTI Asset Management, Kotak Mahindra and SBI Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comments.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism