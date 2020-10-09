Stocks

UTI MF gets ₹12 cr from Altico Capital

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

UTI Mutual Fund has received a partial payment of ₹12 crore from Altico Capital India on October 8 in segregated portfolio of UTI Credit Risk Fund and certain UTI’s Fixed Term Income Funds, which have an exposure to the said issuer. The debt instruments of Altico Capital India were downgraded to below investment grade by credit rating agencies. In case of UTI - Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXVII - Plan II (1161 Days) and UTI Credit Risk Fund, the recovery proceeds will be distributed to investors in proportion to investors’ unit holdings. In case of other UTI Fixed Term Income Funds, the recovery proceeds would get credited to the scheme, which would be reflected in the respective NAV of the schemes, said UTI MF.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.