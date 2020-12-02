UTI MF launches small cap fund NFO

UTI Mutual Fund will launch a new offer on small cap fund which will be open for subscription till December 16. The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption for an ongoing basis from December 23.

Minimum initial investment is ₹5,000 and additional purchase of ₹1,000. Exit load of one per cent will be charged if units are sold before one year of allotment.

The scheme aims is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of small cap companies.

Ankit Agarwal, Fund Manager of the small cap fund said the fund will invest in companies that have scalable business models, seasoned management and generate high return on invested capital.

"We have a 360 degree risk assessment framework to mitigate the underlying risks and is aligned to gain from small cap and select mid-cap companies having growth opportunities,” he added.