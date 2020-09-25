VA Tech Wabag shares jump over 5% on strong order book position

VA Tech Wabag plans to achieve substantial growth from now on supported by a two-pronged strategy — to be a total water solutions provider at competitive rates and to give a more in-depth focus on emerging markets for profitability.

The company, a leading global player in the water treatment space, continues to see order flow amid challenging times. During the first quarter of this fiscal, it secured orders worth ₹4,440 crore. Now, it has a total order book of more than ₹11,110 crore (including framework contract), the highest in its 24-year history in India, the company said.

Shares have gained as much as 5.63 per cent to trade at ₹183 apiece in morning trade.