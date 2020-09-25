Stocks

VA Tech Wabag shares jump over 5% on strong order book position

Internet Desk | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

VA Tech Wabag plans to achieve substantial growth from now on supported by a two-pronged strategy — to be a total water solutions provider at competitive rates and to give a more in-depth focus on emerging markets for profitability.

The company, a leading global player in the water treatment space, continues to see order flow amid challenging times. During the first quarter of this fiscal, it secured orders worth ₹4,440 crore. Now, it has a total order book of more than ₹11,110 crore (including framework contract), the highest in its 24-year history in India, the company said.

More
VA Tech Wabag charts two-pronged strategy to drive strong growth
 

Now, it has a total order book of more than ₹11,110 crore (including framework contract), the highest in its 24-year history in India, the company said.

Shares have gained as much as 5.63 per cent to trade at ₹183 apiece in morning trade.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 25, 2020
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.