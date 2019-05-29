Stocks

Vaibhav Global board to meet for buyback

The board of Vaibhav Global will meet on Thursday to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. Shareholders will closely monitor the buyback issue size, the number of shares to be bought back and the price to be offered. Besides, the mode of purchase — via open market or through tender route — will also be keenly watched by shareholders. Also, promoters’ intention on participation in the buyback will also be an interesting factor.

